Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $277.13 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.96.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

