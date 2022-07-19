Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Nicholas Allan Purchases 50 Shares

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Allan bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £1,060 ($1,267.18) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($63,359.23).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LON:LTI opened at GBX 1,096.50 ($13.11) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,060.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,149.65. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 960 ($11.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,805 ($21.58). The firm has a market cap of £2.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5,300 ($63.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5,000.00. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.16%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

