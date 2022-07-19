Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LULU opened at $284.64 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.60.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

