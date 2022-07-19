Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 29th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $26.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.