Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 29th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $388,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares during the period.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

