Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $81.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

