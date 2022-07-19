Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 355,407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

