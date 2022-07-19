Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

