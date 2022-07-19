Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $394.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $408.00 to $394.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MLM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $314.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.08 and a 200-day moving average of $359.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

