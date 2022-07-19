Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,383 shares of company stock worth $3,016,897 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

