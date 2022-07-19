Mastercard’s (MA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $472.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $419.55.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $331.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.59. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

