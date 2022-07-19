Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Wedbush lowered their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Match Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

