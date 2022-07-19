Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.81 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average is $158.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

