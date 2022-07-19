MBL Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,907 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

NYSE LUV opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.