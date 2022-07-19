MBL Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,907 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.