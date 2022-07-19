MBL Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.1 %

IAU opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44.

Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

