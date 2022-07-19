MBL Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,041 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 36,929 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

