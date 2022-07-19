MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,765 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYU opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $102.19 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32.

