MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,951 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $732,770,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CSX by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,708 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

