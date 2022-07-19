MBL Wealth LLC Invests $148,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPCE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 58.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SPCE opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $35.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Virgin Galactic Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

