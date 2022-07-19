MBL Wealth LLC Invests $204,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after acquiring an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $234.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.