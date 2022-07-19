MBL Wealth LLC Invests $225,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,907 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

