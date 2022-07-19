MBL Wealth LLC Invests $234,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

