MBL Wealth LLC Invests $242,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,117.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $201.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

