MBL Wealth LLC Invests $261,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

