MBL Wealth LLC Invests $281,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.04.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.