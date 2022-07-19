MBL Wealth LLC Invests $306,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.88.

SYK opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.67. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

