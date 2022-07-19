MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLDP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,110,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,681,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Solid Power

In other news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 457,079 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $2,856,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,246,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,042,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solid Power Stock Performance

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

