MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $321.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

