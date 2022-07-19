MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

