MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

