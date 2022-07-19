MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $597.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $621.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.99.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

