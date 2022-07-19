MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

