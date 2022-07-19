MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWD opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

