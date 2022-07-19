MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Compass Point cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.