MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $419.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

