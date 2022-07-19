MBL Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 351,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 54,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Greg Creed bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

