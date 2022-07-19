MBL Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

