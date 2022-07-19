MBL Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,853,000. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

