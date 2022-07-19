MBL Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 20,554 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.7 %

FNB opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.