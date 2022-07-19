MBL Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,275 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

PM stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

