MBL Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 482 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $387.28 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.03 and a 200 day moving average of $421.42.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

