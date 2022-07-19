MBL Wealth LLC Takes $210,000 Position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXP. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in PLx Pharma by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 27,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PLx Pharma by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its position in PLx Pharma by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

PLx Pharma ( NASDAQ:PLXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

