MBL Wealth LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

