MBL Wealth LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,056,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 68.94.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of 28.35 and a 200 day moving average of 45.57. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.