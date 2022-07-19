MBL Wealth LLC Takes $302,000 Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHE. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IHE opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $176.96 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.57.

About iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

