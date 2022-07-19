MBL Wealth LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 85,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE RTX opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

