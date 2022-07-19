MBL Wealth LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.
