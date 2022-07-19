MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 197,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,424,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 412.4% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.