MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.12.

American Express stock opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

