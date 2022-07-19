MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00.

