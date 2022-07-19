MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.56.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.